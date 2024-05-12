May 11, 2024
Easy To Make Recipes From Leftover Rice
Curd Rice, a popular South Indian dish combining yogurt, cooked rice, herbs, and spices, is popular in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtrian households.
Source: Freepik
Lemon Rice, a comfort food in South Indian homes, is made by combining precooked rice with mustard seeds, chana dal, green chilies, dried red chilies, ginger, and curry leaves.
Source: Freepik
Pulao, a delectable Indian dish made with rice, vegetables, spices, and herbs, can be prepared in a pot, pressure cooker, or instant pot using an easy recipe.
Source: Freepik
Kheer is a dessert made from milk, sugar, and rice, which thickens when sugar is added to it.
Source: Freepik
Chicken Biryani is versatile and customizable, requiring boiling rice, layering chicken mixture, adding rice, and garnishing with cumin seeds and ginger. Simmer for 10 minutes before serving.
Source: Freepik
Pakoda batter consists of chickpea flour, spices, and ice water, with rice flour added for lightness and crispyness, reducing oil absorption during deep-frying.
Source: Freepik
Rice rava upma, made in a vengala panai, is an easy breakfast fix that takes 20 minutes. Heat oil, temper ingredients, add water, salt, and boil rice rava until thick. Cover, cook and serve it.
Source: Freepik