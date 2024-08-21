Republic Lifestyle Desk
Eat Once A Day To Lose Weight? The Truth About OMAD
The OMAD diet simplifies meal planning by consuming all calories and nutrients in one meal, making it faster and more efficient.
Source: Freepik
The OMAD diet may reduce heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol, with intermittent fasting potentially increasing HDL and decreasing LDL levels.
Source: Freepik
Numerous individuals have reported enhanced mental clarity and focus during and after fasting.
Source: Freepik
Fasting is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can significantly reduce the likelihood of chronic diseases.
Source: Freepik
Fasting can enhance autophagy, a natural process where the body breaks down and recycles damaged cells and proteins.
Source: Freepik
Intermittent fasting promotes autophagy, a survival mechanism that destroys damaged cells and recycles functional parts for cellular repair, potentially preventing diseases like cancer and autoimmune
Source: Freepik
Ketosis, a metabolic by-product of fat burning, releases ketones, a powerful fuel source for heart, muscle, and brain cells, promoting increased energy and focus during intermittent fasting.
Source: freepik