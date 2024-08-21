Republic Lifestyle Desk

Eat Once A Day To Lose Weight? The Truth About OMAD

The OMAD diet simplifies meal planning by consuming all calories and nutrients in one meal, making it faster and more efficient.

Source: Freepik

The OMAD diet may reduce heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol, with intermittent fasting potentially increasing HDL and decreasing LDL levels.

Source: Freepik

Numerous individuals have reported enhanced mental clarity and focus during and after fasting.

Source: Freepik

Fasting is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can significantly reduce the likelihood of chronic diseases.

Source: Freepik

Fasting can enhance autophagy, a natural process where the body breaks down and recycles damaged cells and proteins.

Source: Freepik

Intermittent fasting promotes autophagy, a survival mechanism that destroys damaged cells and recycles functional parts for cellular repair, potentially preventing diseases like cancer and autoimmune

Source: Freepik

Ketosis, a metabolic by-product of fat burning, releases ketones, a powerful fuel source for heart, muscle, and brain cells, promoting increased energy and focus during intermittent fasting.

Source: freepik