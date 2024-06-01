May 31, 2024

Effective Ways To Maintain Immunity During Season Change

Sleep deprivation can decrease the production of protective cytokines, which are essential proteins released by the immune system to promote sleep during infection, inflammation, or stress.

Source: Freepik

Regular 30 minutes of brisk walks is crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system, as it boosts leukocyte immune cells, preventing infections.

Source: Freepik

mindfulness meditation can have benefits for health and performance, including improved immune function, reduced blood pressure and enhanced cognitive function.

Source: Freepik

Exposure to small amounts of bacteria strengthens the immune system, enhancing its ability to respond to more germs, thus emphasising the importance of hand hygiene.

Source: Freepik

Supplementing your diet with multivitamins, such as vitamins A, C, E, and D, can help fortify your immune system and prevent illness.

Source: Freepik

Raw red pepper contains 47% of daily vitamin A and 19% of vitamin C, an antioxidant that fights cell damage, boosts immune response, and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Source: Freepik

Stress management helps manage adversity by addressing physical, mental, and emotional responses to difficult events, leading to a more balanced, healthier life.

Source: Freepik

