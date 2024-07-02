Republic Lifestyle Desk
Egg Rolls To Pancakes, Korean Breakfast Dishes That You Must Try
Korean pancakes are crispy, nutrient-rich, and filled with vegetables, making them a popular breakfast option, served with soy sauce and chilli flakes.
Source: mjandhungryman.com
Gyeran-mari, a popular Korean egg roll, is made with beaten eggs, diced ingredients, and fried, topped with salt and pepper.
Source: mykoreankitchen.com
Kimchi toast recipe combines spicy kimchi, cream cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and toasted bread, served on a scallion salad, topped with chili oil and sesame seeds.
Source: mykoreankitchen.com
Dalgona coffee, also known as hand beaten coffee, is a beverage originating from Korea made by whipping equal parts instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water until it becomes creamy.
Source: vegrecipesofindia. com
Milk bread, originating in Japan in the 20th century, is a popular variation of shokupan, a white bread made from bread flour, sugar, egg, instant yeast, milk powder, or whole milk.
Source: beyondkimchee
Doenjang jjigae is a popular Korean stew made with fermented soybean paste, tofu, and fresh vegetables, easily prepared at home.
Source: beyondkimchee.com
In Seoul, try tteokbokki, a spicy breakfast dish made from chewy rice cakes with varying sweetness and heat, served by street vendors.
Source: maangchi.com