Eggs, Beans, Soy: Rich Sources Of Protein That Are Must-include In Daily Meals

Lean meat, a low-fat, protein-rich source, is a crucial component of a healthy diet, particularly popular among those aiming to reduce calorie intake.
Chicken, a lean protein rich in amino acids, can aid in muscle tissue building and promote healthier bones through its consumption.
Fish, including tuna and salmon, are a nutritious protein source with 15-30 grams of content, making them beneficial for teens aiming to lose weight.
Eggs are a tasty, nutritious, and easy-to-cook protein source for teenagers, providing 6 grams of protein and DHA, which can enhance cognitive abilities.
They are high in fibre and protein, yet low in calories and fat
Peanuts are a high protein source, providing 9.5 grams per ¼ cup serving, aiding in muscle growth and repair, and can be enjoyed in various forms.
Soy is a nutritious and complete protein source for teenagers, providing essential amino acids, high-quality protein, dietary fiber, and health-promoting compounds like isoflavones.
