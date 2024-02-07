January 10, 2024
Eggs, mushroom: Foods to eat to avoid Vitamin D deficiency
Eggs, specifically the yolk, contain vitamin D. Whether enjoyed as part of a morning omelette or added to salads, eggs are a versatile and accessible source of this essential nutrient.
Dairy products such as cheese and yogurt are often fortified with vitamin D.
Fatty fish like salmon, trout, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of vitamin D.
For those seeking a potent vitamin D supplement, cod liver oil is a rich source.
Many foods are fortified with vitamin D to address deficiency concerns. Common examples include fortified milk, juices, and cereals.
While wild mushrooms have higher levels, even the commonly available varieties can contribute to your vitamin D intake.
