Miss Universe Egypt 2024, Logina Salah's Stunning Looks That Fans Can't Stop Admiring

Miss Universe Egypt 2024, Logina Salah stuns in a royal blue turtleneck gown, paired with Karl Lagerfeld black sling heels.
Source: Instagram
Hugging her body like gloves in a Ralph Lauren custom design, Egypt’s Logina Salah looks stunning in an ivory gown, posing for a lens displaying an hourglass body.
Source: Instagram
Love mixing cultures like Egypt’s Logina Salah? She wears a Latina-style dress, paired with an Arabic letters bracelet and an Egyptian Horus eye bag to celebrate her stunning ancestors.
Source: Instagram
Logina Salah in an all-black ensemble.
Source: Instagram
Looking like a queen, Egypt’s Logina Salah wears a laser-cut gold corset in the shape of feathers, adorned with beads, paired with a Broadway velvet skirt.
Source: Instagram
Don in a shimmery silver gown, dress like Egypt’s Logina Salah for the party season.
Source: Instagram
‘Arab woman with universal dreams’ as described by Logina Salah's stylist.
Source: Instagram
Wanna get a little dramatic like Logina Salah? She looks glamorous in a letter gown.
Source: Instagram
Channel boss lady looks just like Egypt’s Logina Salah in an all-black ensemble.
Source: Instagram
Loujain shines in a royal blue outfit. Telling the world she captions her latest Instagram post “We’ve put Egypt back on the pageantry map, and this is just the beginning!”
Source: Instagram