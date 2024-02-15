February 15, 2024

Enjoy The Spring Bounty With These Healthy Seasonal Veggies

This delicious veggie is also called 'vegetarian mutton' due to its texture.

Source: Unsplash

Cauliflower can be roasted, made into curries or stuffed in parathas.

Source: Unsplash

From bhurji to sabji, okra or lady finger is a spring vegetable you should add to your plate.

Source: Unsplash

A delicious, healthy and colourful vegetable, beetroot can add nutrition to your spring diet.

Source: istock

Brinjal is a versatile vegetable that can be made into a delicious chokha or yummy aloo-baingan ki sabji

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide