Enrich Your Vitamin K Intake With THESE Healthy Vegetarian Options
Enrich Your Vitamin K Intake With THESE Healthy Vegetarian Options
Kale, a nutrient-dense superfood, packs a punch with 113 micrograms of vitamin K per one-cup serving. Additionally, it's an excellent source of vitamins A and C, calcium and potassium.
Spinach is a nutrient-rich food, packed with vitamins, minerals, and iron, and is an excellent source of vitamin K (483 mcg per 100g serving).
Spinach, Popeye's go-to snack, boasts an impressive nutritional profile that extends beyond vitamin K, featuring a wealth of fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins C and A.
Parsley is an excellent source of vitamin K, providing 547mcg per cup, exceeding 400% of the daily recommended intake, supporting blood clotting, bone health, and cardiovascular well-being.
Lettuce is a rich source of vitamin K, with Romaine, Green leaf, and Butterhead types providing 126, 103, and 93 mcg per cup, respectively, supporting blood clotting, bone health, and cardiovascular w
Collard greens are an excellent source of vitamin K, providing 960 mcg per cup (cooked), making them one of the richest vitamin K foods, supporting blood clotting, bone health.
Brussels sprouts are rich in vitamin K, providing 270mcg per cup (cooked), approximately 225% of the daily recommended intake, supporting blood clotting, bone health, and cardiovascular well-being.
