Republic Lifestyle Desk

Essential Earthquake Safety Tips: What To Do During An Earthquake

Indoor safety tips: Find a safe spot and stay indoors until the shaking stops. 

Source: Pexels

Take cover by getting under a table or heavy furniture until the shaking stops. In an emergency, use your arm to cover your face and head, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Source: Pexels

Another way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to take cover under the lintel of an inner door, or corner of a room.

Source: Pexels

Keep your distance from any sort of glass, outside door, wall, window, and any object that could possibly fall.

Source: Pexels

Stay in bed and cover your head with a pillow if you're in bed when the earthquake strikes. This condition applies only if there are no heavy fixtures that could fall, otherwise, move to safe place.

Source: Pexels

Use a doorway only if it is in your proximity and is a load-bearing doorway.

Source: Pexels

Lastly, NDMA highlights to be aware that the electricity may go out or the sprinkler systems or fire alarms may turn on.

Source: Pexels

 Next Story