Essential Earthquake Safety Tips: What To Do During An Earthquake

Indoor safety tips: Find a safe spot and stay indoors until the shaking stops.
Take cover by getting under a table or heavy furniture until the shaking stops. In an emergency, use your arm to cover your face and head, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Another way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to take cover under the lintel of an inner door, or corner of a room.
Keep your distance from any sort of glass, outside door, wall, window, and any object that could possibly fall.
Stay in bed and cover your head with a pillow if you're in bed when the earthquake strikes. This condition applies only if there are no heavy fixtures that could fall, otherwise, move to safe place.
Use a doorway only if it is in your proximity and is a load-bearing doorway.
Lastly, NDMA highlights to be aware that the electricity may go out or the sprinkler systems or fire alarms may turn on.
