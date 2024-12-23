Republic Lifestyle Desk

Essential Footcare Tips: From Dryness Repair To Sweat Solutions

Daily foot washing with lukewarm water, gentle soap, and a soft sponge is crucial for maintaining skin health, especially for those with diabetes or decreased skin sensation. 

Regularly check your feet for signs of foot issues, including blisters, redness, cuts, or cracked skin, and seek medical attention if necessary. 

To avoid cutting toenails too short or injuring skin, trim nails straight across and file edges carefully. Consult a podiatrist or nail salon if unable to cut. 

Wearing poorly fitted shoes can lead to blisters, infections, and other issues. Choose shoes that don't irritate feet and support them, and seek physical therapy for proper support.

To maintain skin softness and prevent itching or cracking, moisturize your skin every night, but avoid applying lotion between your toes. 

Regular physical activity and proper nutrition are crucial for preventing type 2 diabetes, maintaining blood sugar levels, and managing chronic conditions, regardless of diabetes status. 

Wearing shoes daily is crucial as feet have sweat glands, absorbing moisture from them. Allow shoes to dry completely.

