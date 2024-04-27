April 27, 2024
Essential Tips To Keep Your Pets Healthy In Summer
Water is crucial for pets' bodily functions, aiding digestion, circulation, and temperature regulation. Dehydration can negatively impact the kidneys, liver, and urinary tract.
To ensure a safe summer for pets, limit outdoor activities during peak heat, avoid leaving pets in parked cars, monitor heatstroke signs, and protect against parasites.
Strawberries, cucumber, watermelon, and cantaloupe are excellent hydrating treats for dogs, with over 90% water content, making frozen chunks ideal for cooling and fluid replenishment.
Maintain a cool home environment for pets by using air conditioning, fans, or a cool mat or damp towel. Remember, your pets may be too.
Pet in high humidity can hinder your pet's ability to cool down effectively, increasing the risk of heatstroke.
During warmer months, check pet fur for parasites, use preventative treatments, and maintain a clean yard to reduce the risk of infestation.
Regular vet check-ups can prevent summer-related health issues, including heatstroke, flea, and tick prevention, and offer personalised advice on other summer-related concerns.
