May 22, 2024
Essential Vitamins For A Healthy Skin
Vitamin A, a skin-beneficial molecule, normalizes cell function, promoting younger, healthier skin, resulting in a more radiant appearance.
Vitamin C can improve wrinkles, face and neck appearance, and overall skin texture and appearance after three months of daily use.
Vitamin B3, also known as niacinamide, is an antioxidant, water-soluble vitamin found in food, providing health benefits and skin well-being for all skin types and concerns.
Vitamin E, rich in antioxidants and moisturizing properties, can be used in creams and lotions to treat sunburn and peeling, especially during summer and rainy seasons.
Vitamin B5, a natural humectant, hydrates and moisturizes the skin, reducing dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles, resulting in plump, supple skin.
Zinc is a crucial skincare nutrient, addressing various skin conditions like acne, rosacea, eczema, and dandruff, while also preventing fine lines and wrinkles.
Iodine prevents dry skin and flakiness by promoting skin cell regeneration and preventing accumulation of dead skin cells, which can also be caused by low thyroid levels.
