March 29, 2024

Every Time Birthday Boy Vijay Varma Proved That He Has His Fashion Game On Point

In a black shirt and blue denims, Vijay effortlessly carries a laidback look.

Source: Varinder Chawla

If anyone can carry a statement shirt with panache, its Vijay Varma in his swan printed outfit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

A touch of silver elevates Vijay's black kurta to the perfect partywear.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The ivory sherwani donned by Vijay can be the perfect wedding guest outfit for both day and night weddings.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma exude both couple and fashion goals, with Vijay's striped outfit standing out.

Source: Instagram

