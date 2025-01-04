Republic Lifestyle Desk

Everything You Need To Know About HMPV Outbreak In China; Symptoms, Transmission, Risks, And Preventive Measures

What is HMPV? 

Human Metapneumovirus popularly known as HMPV is a respiratory tract infection. The HMPV virus belong to a family of viruses called Pneumoviridae.  

As per WebMD, an American health information firm, HMPV virus is the same group that the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) belongs to.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

  • Cough
  • Fever
  • Nasal congestion
  • Shortness of breath

And in severe cases:

  • Bronchitis
  • Pneumonia

How HMPV is transmitted?

  • Respiratory droplets
  • Close personal contact
  • Contaminated surfaces

Who is most at risk for HMPV?

  • Young children
  • Older adults
  • Immunocompromised individuals

How to prevent HMPV?

  • Practice good hand hygiene
  • Social distancing
  • Disinfect contaminated surfaces
  • Use face mask to cover your mouth and nose 

Are vaccines available to treat HMPV?

  • No, so far there are no vaccines available to treat HMPV.

