March 28, 2024
Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir
Dal Lake, the emblem of Kashmir's natural beauty, offers visitors an enchanting experience with its floating gardens, traditional houseboats, and beautifully done shikaras.
Source: PTI
Recognised as one of India's largest freshwater lakes, Wular Lake serves as a serene escape set against a backdrop of rolling hills and green pasture.
Source: baramulla.nic.in
Dubbed the 'supreme gem' of Kashmir's lakes, Manasbal Lake is encircled by flourishing orchards and ancient chinaar trees.
Source: PTI
Nigeen Lake makes for a sanctuary offering a more secluded experience.
Source: Pexel
For the more adventurous souls, Tarsar Lake awaits deep within the Kashmir
Source: Republic