March 28, 2024

Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

Dal Lake, the emblem of Kashmir's natural beauty, offers visitors an enchanting experience with its floating gardens, traditional houseboats, and beautifully done shikaras.

Source: PTI

Recognised as one of India's largest freshwater lakes, Wular Lake serves as a serene escape set against a backdrop of rolling hills and green pasture.

Source: baramulla.nic.in

Dubbed the 'supreme gem' of Kashmir's lakes, Manasbal Lake is encircled by flourishing orchards and ancient chinaar trees.

Source: PTI

Nigeen Lake makes for a sanctuary offering a more secluded experience.

Source: Pexel

For the more adventurous souls, Tarsar Lake awaits deep within the Kashmir

Source: Republic

