January 9, 2024
Explore Lakshadweep: Breathtaking beaches in the islands that will mesmerise you
Agatti beach - An entry point to the islands, adventure sports like snorkelling and scuba diving are very popular here.
Source: Unsplash
Kalpeni beach - If you are looking for a honeymoon spot, no place is better than this pristine beach.
Source: Unsplash
Kavaratti Beach - The administrative capital of Lakshadweep, this peaceful beach is perfect for watching sunsets and enjoying photography.
Source: Unsplash
Bangaram beach - Enjoy palm plantations and delicious foods in this slightly underrated tourist haven.
Source: Unsplash
Minicoy beach - Located in the Southern part, Minicoy beach is famous for its lighthouse and lazy sunbathing-friendly vibe.
Source: Unsplash
Amini beach - Another popular beach, visit this place to get hold of local handicrafts and take home precious souvenirs from the island.
Source: Unsplash