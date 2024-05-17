May 16, 2024
Facing Troubles During Dust Storms? Tips To Stay Safe In Harsh Weather Conditions
To stay safe during a dust storm, stay indoors, close windows and doors, set air conditioning to recirculate mode, limit outdoor exposure, and seek shelter immediately.
When driving during a dust storm, drive cautiously, use low-beam headlights, and slow down to improve visibility. Avoid sudden wind gusts and use parking brakes to reduce accidents.
Wind-borne dust particles can exacerbate respiratory conditions like asthma or allergies. Wear masks, N95 respirators, and keep prescribed medications on hand to filter out fine particles.
Dust storms can cause eye irritation and discomfort due to airborne particles. Wear goggles or safety glasses, switch to glasses for contact lenses, rinse eyes with clean water, and avoid rubbing.
Having an emergency kit stocked with non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, first-aid kit, and medications is crucial in areas prone to dust storms, keeping it easily accessible for quick
Dust in the throat and nose can cause breathing issues, so vigorous exercise is advised during this time.
In a dust storm, it is advised to slow down and pull over, and to avoid trees while parking.
