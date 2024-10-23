Republic Lifestyle Desk

Fall 2024 Hair Colours We Love, And You Will Too

Golden Caramel hair colour is a stunning option you can try to draw more attention to your face features.

Ash Grey hair colour, choose something natural and light this season of softness.

Go full blond just like your favourite supermodel, Kendall Jenner.

Fitting so right, get ready for Halloween with an all-out dark pink hair colour.

K-beauty and K-Pop are fine but Korean-inspired dark brown hair colour will never go out of trend.

Wanna get loud but keep it subtle? Try out blond highlight hair colour.

Half black and half blond hair colour trend is here just like how fall is here. Don't hesitate to experiment with this hair colour.

Match your Barbiecore theme with this pastel pink hair colour that is making its way back into the fall trend list.

Tired of loud colours and thinking to keep it light and simple? You can always go back to black without hesitation.

Lastly, our favourite pumpkin spice latte hair colour.

