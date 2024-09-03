Republic Lifestyle Desk
Famous Ganpati Pandals: History And Significance
Lalbaugcha Raja, a celebration of Ganesha, began in the 1900s in Girangaon, a village of mills. The first idol was established in 1934, believed to fulfill devotees' wishes.
Established in 1928, Ganesh Galli is a pandal known for its creative decorations inspired by famous temples and historical monuments, featuring a traditional idol exuding a serene aura.
Kesariwada was set up in 1905, Lokmanya Tilak acquired Kesari Wada from Maharaja of Baroda, Shrimant Sayajirao Gaikwad, for office and residence, with western portion designated for printing house.
Tulshibaug Pandal, named after the famous Tulshibaug wada, is a Peshwa-era temple dedicated to Lord Ram, Ganpati, and Shankar, built after the 1761 Panipat battle.
Bagbazar, one of Kolkata's oldest Durga Puja Pandals, near Bagbazaar Launch Ghat, is a simpler location with significant importance for traditional rituals and culture.
Kesari Wada is located at Narayan Peth in Pune, Maharashtra. Gaikwads built the monument. It is very significant in terms of history. Prince of Baroda, Sayajirao Gaikwad used to live in this palace.
Lokhandwala Durgotsav is a popular Ganpati pandal at Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), Mumbai. The pandal was established in 2001 by a group of residents and businessmen.
