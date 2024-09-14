Republic Lifestyle Desk
Fast And Easy Solutions For A Flawless Face
To avoid time-consuming mistakes when applying powder eyeshadow after foundation, use a single square of tissue underneath each eye to catch loose pigment fallout and protect your foundation.
Switch to an invisible solid formulation, gently buff affected area with a dryer sheet or fabric, and pat underneath arms with a towel to remove excess residue.
To achieve long, lush eyelashes, remove old mascara, clamp lashes with baby wipe, remove excess formula, and apply Vaseline on fingertips for a natural-looking effect.
Overtoning areas can be easily covered up with fragrance-free lotion, baby wipes, or alcohol-soaked cotton balls without showering, preventing others from noticing the overtoned areas.
To diffuse powder blush, dust loose translucent powder over cheeks, or tone down cream blush with liquid foundation, and start from scratch if heavy-handed with the rouge.
To avoid a fake tan, keep liquid bronzer on hand to hide streaks and quickly distribute color. If too sheer, dust bronzing body powder for a sexy, evenly tan finish.
Keep dryer sheets under sink and laundry room to prevent frizz, reduce humidity-related static cling, and allow fussy strands to fit and smell great.
