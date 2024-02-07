January 11, 2024
Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday: Times Dangal Actress Rocked the Desi Look in Saree
Fatima's bright purple saree with a thin border makes her glow in the afternoon sun.
Source: Instagram
The actress opted for a black and white saree, with a sleeveless saree and red lip to go with it.
Source: Instagram
Fatima's sartorial ethnic choices are reflected in this saree as the actress dons this sheer garment with confidence.
Source: Instagram
The simple pink saree worn by Fatima is elevated due to the three-quarter embellished saree.
Source: Unsplash
The perfect example of a contrast at play, Fatima looks beautiful in this yellow saree with a deep blue blouse.
Source: Instagram