April 23, 2024
Fatty Liver Detox: Morning Drinks To Cleanse Your Liver
Coffee can reduce liver enzyme abnormalities in those at risk, but avoid adding unnecessary creamer or sugar, opt for low-fat milk and artificial sweeteners.
Chamomile may shield against oxidative stress and diabetes-related complications, such as kidney and liver issues like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or diabetic nephropathy.
Naringenin in lemons reduces fatty liver inflammation. Consuming fresh lemon juice or thinly sliced lemon daily can also improve fatty liver health.
Grapefruit, rich in antioxidants naringin and naringenin, can help protect the liver from injury by reducing inflammation and safeguarding liver cells.
Turmeric tea detoxifies the liver and reduces fat accumulation, but prolonged use is recommended for optimal results in treating fatty liver at home.
Green tea, a globally popular beverage, is believed to have beneficial effects in preventing and treating various diseases, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Peppermint aids digestion, especially after a heavy meal, preventing food stagnation and disrupting sleep. It aids liver detoxification and digestive functions as a tea.
