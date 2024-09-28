Republic Lifestyle Desk
Fish With Garlic And Basil-Baked Fish Fillets, Easy To Bake Recipes
Tomato sauce, made from fresh tomatoes and yellow capsicum, is a wholesome and delicious dish that enhances the overall taste of fish.
Fish In Lemon Garlic Butter: Bake 4 fish fillets with a mixture of 1/2 cup softened butter, 4 cloves minced garlic, 2 tbsp lemon juice, and 2 tbsp chopped parsley at 400°F for 12-15 minutes
Baked Fish Fillets: Season 4 fish fillets with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and lemon zest, then bake at 400°F for 10-12 minutes, garnishing with parsley and lemon juice.
Fish with Cream: Pan-sear 4 fish fillets in butter with garlic, then bake in 1 cup heavy cream with thyme and paprika at 375°F for 12-15 minutes.
Baked Fish Tomatoes: Season 4 fish fillets, layer with 2 sliced tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, basil, oregano, and mozzarella, then bake at 400°F for 12-15 minutes.
