March 20, 2024
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia
Residing in the dense forests of Southeast Asia, the binturong, or bearcat, is a nocturnal creature known for its distinctive prehensile tail and popcorn-like scent.
Asian elephants are the continent's largest land mammals, distinguished by their smaller size and herd composition compared to their African relatives.
Sumatran orangutans, one of three orangutan species, found in Asia and are known for their intelligence and tool use, they are critically endangered.
Red panda, resembling a raccoon, is an agile climber found in the forests of eastern Asia and the Himalayas.
The Indian rhino, distinguished by its single black horn, is one of the largest rhino species
