March 16, 2024
5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets To Satisfy Your Cravings
Pati Shapta is essentially a Bengali version of crepes filled with a sweet mixture of coconut, jaggery, and sometimes, khoya.
Joynagar Moa is a seasonal delicacy is made with puffed rice and date palm jaggery.
Nolen Gurer Sandesh, made with date palm jaggery, deserves a special mention
Kheerer Chop is a deep-fried sweet made from solidified milk or khoya, coated in breadcrumbs.
Chhanar Jilipi is a sweet resembling a jalebi but is made from chhena, dough, deep-fried and then soaked in sugar syrup.
