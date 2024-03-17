March 16, 2024

5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets To Satisfy Your Cravings

Pati Shapta is essentially a Bengali version of crepes filled with a sweet mixture of coconut, jaggery, and sometimes, khoya.

Joynagar Moa is a seasonal delicacy is made with puffed rice and date palm jaggery.

Nolen Gurer Sandesh, made with date palm jaggery, deserves a special mention

Kheerer Chop is a deep-fried sweet made from solidified milk or khoya, coated in breadcrumbs.

Chhanar Jilipi is a sweet resembling a jalebi but is made from chhena, dough, deep-fried and then soaked in sugar syrup.

