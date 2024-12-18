Flavourful South Indian Pachadi Recipes

Mix ingredients in a mixer, then cook pumpkin and mango in a kadai with water, salt, sugar, and masala. Cook for 5 minutes, then add mustard seeds and curry leaves. Pour over pachadi and mix. Serve.
Enjoy a delicious pachadi made with cucumber, yogurt, coconut paste, tempering, coconut oil, cumin, mustard, and green chilies, seasoned with cumin, mustard, and green chilies.
Coconut pachadi is a dish made by simmering coconut, yogurt, cilantro, green chilies, ginger, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, salt, turmeric, and red chili powder in oil for 5-7 minutes.
Doodhi pachadi recipe can be prepared by blending doodhi, yogurt, spices, sauté turmeric and chili powder in oil, then combine with oil mixture. Simmer for 5-7 minutes, serve chilled.
Tomato Pachadi can be prepared by grinding coconut and green chilli into a paste, cook onions, tomatoes, salt, sugar, and coconut paste in oil. Season with mustard, cumin and serve.
Palak Pachadi can be prepared and sauté urad dal, chana dal, cumin, chilli, ginger, and palak in a kadai. Blend with coconut, tamarind, salt, and water. Heat oil, add mustard, red chilli.
Soak tamarind, extract juices, sauté bitter gourd, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, boil, thicken, add jaggery, season with oil, mustard seeds, and dry red chilli, and serve.
