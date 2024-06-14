June 14, 2024
Flowering Plants That Grow During Monsoon
Pansies are one of the most popular flowers for monsoon gardens. These delicate flowers come in a wide range of colors, including purple, yellow, white, and orange. They bloom profusely.
Nasturtium, a monsoon-thriving flower, boasts vibrant trumpet-shaped blooms and lily-pad-like leaves in shades of red, orange, and yellow, adding a fiery touch to gardens.
Dianthus, also known as "Sweet William," is a fragrant, monsoon-blooming flower with pink, red, and white hues, preferring well-drained soil and full sun or partial shade.
Alyssum, a delicate, fragrant flower, thrives in monsoons and produces clusters of fragrant blooms in white, pink, and purple, preferring well-drained soil and full sun or partial shade.
Calendula, a vibrant yellow and orange flowering plant, thrives in damp, chilly conditions, making it a perfect choice for gardens during the monsoon season.
Cosmos, a hardy annual flowering plant, thrives in rainy seasons, producing pink, white, and purple blooms. It prefers well-drained soil and full sun.
Gomphrena globosa, also known as the Amranth Globe, is an annual flowering plant with a clover-like head and globe-shaped blooms ranging from purple to magenta during the monsoons.
