Follow These Steps To Make Korean-Style Spicy Noodles On Your Own + Guide

Follow the steps one by one to achieve the perfect Korean-style spicy noodles on your own.
Source: Pexels
Before you start, thaw the frozen udon noodles in a bowl of hot water. Do the same with vacuum-packaged udon noodles and warm water to detangle them. Then drain and set aside.
Next, prepare the sauce by whisking together all ingredients in a small bowl.
Preheat some oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Sauté the garlic and onion until the onion turns translucent. Add cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and bok choy stems. Sauté until they start to soften.
Add the green onions, udon noodles, stir-fry sauce, and bok choy leaves. Toss until everything is covered in sauce and the udon noodles have softened.
Garnish with sesame seeds and seaweed strips (optional) and enjoy!
