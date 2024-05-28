May 28, 2024
Follow These Tips To Strengthen Bones
Engage in strenuous activities like climbing stairs, bench steps, or jumping exercises can enhance bone strength and provide a vigorous aerobic workout.
Eat canned sardines, shrimp, and salmon as they are all packed with calcium and high in protein. Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, too.
Your doctor or certified personal trainer can advise on walking pace and frequency, with 20-30 minutes, 3-4 times a week being recommended.
If your diet doesn't meet the daily calcium requirement, consult a doctor or pharmacist about adding over-the-counter calcium supplements to your daily routine.
Daily exposure to sunlight for 5 to 10 minutes is essential for the body to naturally absorb vitamin D.
Calcium-rich foods like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, baked beans, white beans, and leafy greens like collard greens, kale, and bok choy can be consumed as snacks or added to low-sodium soups.
