April 19, 2024
Following A Keto Diet? Foods That You Can Eat
Avocados are a rich source of essential nutrients, including healthy fats and fiber, and may help reduce heart disease risk due to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Source: Freepik
Salmon is a beneficial protein source that aids in bone health, muscle preservation, and body healing and repair.
Source: freepik
Lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that are abundant in eggs, are protective against cataracts and age-related macular degeneration, among other eye illnesses.
Source: Unsplash
Spinach is full of nutrients and healthful chemicals. vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, folate, and potassium. Spinach also adds some protein to your diet.
Source: Freepik
It is believed that due to high protein and healthy fat content in almonds, they are a staple in many keto kitchens. An average one-ounce dose of almonds is approximately 23 almonds is recommended.
Source: Freepik
Olive oil shows a multitude of powerful health benefits, such as antibacterial, antioxidant, immunomodulatory, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, hepatoprotective, anti-neurodegenerative.
Source: Freepik
Broccoli help cardiovascular health, assist keep blood pressure appropriate, and reduce cholesterol. It is rich vitamin A and antioxidant content supports eye health and may help prevent cataracts.
Source: Freepik