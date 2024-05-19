May 19, 2024
Food Items That Cause Acidity
Milk's fat can exacerbate acid reflux, but nonfat milk can temporarily buffer stomach lining and acidic contents, providing immediate relief for heartburn symptoms.
Beans are a nutritious food with high fiber content, but can cause gas and bloating due to their oligosaccharides, which are fermented by bacteria in the large intestine.
Soak beans in hot water overnight before cooking to reduce phytic acid and improve absorption of nutrients.
Cauliflower, high in sulfur and sodium, is acidic, causing stomach strain. Acid reflux is increased when substances like alcohol or caffeine stimulate the opening of the esophageal sphincter.
Common gas-causing foods include beans, peas, lentils, cabbage, onions, broccoli, whole-grain foods, mushrooms, fruits, and carbonated drinks. Removing one food at a time may improve gas levels.
Consuming ginger tea, fruit juices, and plant-based milks can help alleviate acid reflux and heartburn symptoms, while avoiding citrus juices, carbonated beverages, and alcohol can reduce severity.
High-fat, fried foods and fast eating can worsen acid reflux and GERD symptoms, as poor digestion increases the risk of heartburn.
