March 12, 2024
Foods That Must Not Be Combined With Milk
The proteins in the fish and proteins in milk contain different digestive enzymes. Spicy foods like hot curries, peppers, and heavy spices might increase the risk of acid reflux or indigestion.
Source: Freepik
Milk and citrus fruits should not be consumed together. It can lead to vomiting and stomach ache.
Source: Citrus Fruits
Yeast bread with milk can cause discomfort in the body.
Source: Freepik
Melon is popular fruit rich in water content and milk is a laxative. If these two are combined together, it can result in gastric issues in the stomach.
Source: Freepik
Some people have trouble in digesting dairy products and vegetables together.
Source: Freepik
Avoid consuming milk immediately after eating radish because radish can result in the warmth in the body, and combining it with milk may lead to issues like heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach pain.
Source: Freepik