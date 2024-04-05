April 5, 2024

Foods That Reverse The Danger Of Liver Damage

Leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, collard greens, and Swiss chard are treasure troves of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

 Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and cabbage, is known for its detoxifying properties.

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, in particular, combat damage caused by free radicals, contributing to a healthier liver.

Green tea, rich in catechins and antioxidants, acts as a protective layer for liver cells, reducing the risk of liver disease.

Turmeric's curcumin offers anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, potentially protecting the liver and reducing inflammation

