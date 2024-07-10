Foods to Avoid During Monsoon To Stay Healthy | Republic World
Republic Lifestyle Desk
Foods to Avoid During Monsoon To Stay Healthy
During monsoon, avoid green leafy vegetables like spinach, fenugreek, and cabbage due to their potential for dirt and germs, which can lead to stomach infections.
During monsoon, seafood consumption should be limited due to contaminated water and potential diarrhea risks from eating fish.
Panipuris, a popular street food, is not recommended during monsoon due to increased dust and potential contamination during the rainy season.
Intake of yoghurt and other dairy products will add calcium to the body.Intake of yoghurt and other dairy products will add calcium to the body.
Chopped fruits and vegetables can harbor bacteria and viruses, so it's recommended to avoid them and opt for fresh food during the rainy season.
Consuming steamed or boiled vegetables over raw ones is recommended due to their potential to harbor bacteria and viruses, potentially leading to stomach issues.
