April 17, 2024
Foods To Avoid During Summers
Consuming too many hot and spicy foods, especially in summers, can cause sweating and burning in the stomach and chest, so it's recommended to consume in moderation.
Source: Freepik
During summer, avoid fried foods like Burgers, Samosas, and French Fries due to their high salt content and difficulty in digesting in rising temperatures.
Source: Freepik
Heavy meats is a significant source of calories, high in fat, and can cause digestive issues and lethargy, making it a poor choice for health.
Source: Freepik
Avoid high-sugar sodas, artificially sweetened sodas, and tea and coffee drinks due to caffeine content, as they can negatively impact your sleep, behaviour, and oral health.
Source: Freepik
Alcohol can negatively impact mental and physical abilities, leading to decreased decision-making and potential injury in water, road, or outdoor activities.
Source: Freepik
Excessive salt consumption during summers can cause a shift in osmolality, causing the body to work harder to eliminate excess sodium and water.
Source: Freepik
Avoid junk food like pizzas and burgers in summer. Plan small, frequent meals for better digestion and avoid feeling lazy, heavy, and bloated.
Source: Freepik