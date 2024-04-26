April 26, 2024

Foods To Avoid For Better Digestive Health In Summers

Increased stomach mucus production, metabolic rate, and intestine digestion can cause cramping, pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and painful bowel movements, especially with spicy food.

Consuming spicy, greasy, and acidic foods can cause stomach heat, inflammation, and discomfort, while chronic stress can disrupt digestion and contribute to stomach heat accumulation.

Red meat is a diet-induced thermogenesis, or thermic effect of food, occurs when the body expends extra energy breaking down food, causing heat.

Consuming spicy, greasy, and packaged foods can cause stomach heat, inflammation, and discomfort due to irritation of the stomach lining.

Alcohol consumption can cause heartburn, a painful, burning sensation in the chest and upper throat, potentially due to throat or stomach irritation or stomach acid effects.

Consuming citrus fruits on an empty stomach can lead to heartburn and other health issues due to increased stomach acid production.

Carbonated beverages can cause acid load, increasing gastric acid volume, causing stomach lining damage, heartburn, and acid reflux symptoms.

