March 9, 2024
Foods To Avoid For People Suffering From Thyroid
Millets can also add concerns of thyroid. Millets, like other whole grains interfere with thyroid function when consumed in excess.
Vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and brussels sprouts are high in goitrogens can increase the chances of thyroid in the body.
Flaxseeds are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, but they also contain goitrogens. Consuming large amounts of flaxseeds may negatively affect thyroid function.
Fats can also prevent the thyroid's natural ability to produce hormones. Cut out all fried foods and limit your intake of fats from butter, mayonnaise and fatty meats.
Chocolate cake is one of the foods to avoid hypothyroidism. The main ingredient in chocolate cake is chocolate, which contains a compound called cocoa butter which is not good for hypothyrodism
Processed foods tend to have a lot of sodium, and people with hypothyroidism should avoid sodium. Having an underactive thyroid increases a person's risk for high blood pressure, and too much sodium.
Alcohol consumption is linked to an increased risk of hypothyroidism, as it can interfere with the body's ability to absorb certain nutrients such as iodine.
