Republic Lifestyle Desk
Foods To Eat While Recovering From Food Poisoning
Yoghurt contains probiotics that can help restore the balance of good bacteria in the gut, aiding in recovery from food poisoning. Its soothing and calming properties can also help alleviate symptoms.
Source: freepik
Bland soup, such as clear broth or plain crackers and toast, can help settle an upset stomach and replenish lost fluids after food poisoning. Its gentle, easy-to-digest ingredients can also help calm.
Source: Freepik
Oral rehydration solutions, like Pedialyte or coconut water, can help replace lost fluids and electrolytes after food poisoning, reducing the risk of dehydration.
Source: Freepik
Cooked vegetables like carrots, green beans, and sweet potatoes are easy to digest, nutrient-refreshing, and gentle on the stomach, making them ideal for post-foodborne illness recovery.
Source: Freepik
Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, and berries are easy to digest and can help restore vital nutrients and electrolytes after food poisoning. They are also high in fiber.
Source: Freepik
Green bananas are a low-residue, easily digestible fruit that can help firm up stool and settle stomach upset after food poisoning. They are also a good source of potassium.
Source: Freepik
Plain white rice is a low-fiber, easily digestible carbohydrate that can help calm stomach upset and firm up stool after food poisoning. It's also a good source of energy to help replenish.
Source: Freepik