June 20, 2024
Foods To Keep Your Pet Dogs Hydrated This Summer
Watermelon is a delicious and hydrating treat for dogs, rich in water and vitamins. Enjoy on hot days, but remove seeds for pet health.
Coconut water, a natural electrolyte, helps pets stay hydrated during summer, regulates blood pressure, and maintains healthy muscle function due to its high levels of potassium and magnesium.
Ripe mangoes, rich in flavonoids, antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins A, B6, C, are a nutritious and tasty treat for dogs.
Yogurt, a nutritious and refreshing treat for dogs, is rich in probiotics, which support proper digestion and gut health, as the gut makes up 70% of a dog's immune system.
Cucumbers are a nutritious and low-calorie option for dogs, providing essential nutrients like magnesium, vitamins K and C, and promoting overall health.
Apricots are safe for dogs to eat, but seed must be removed. They are 85% water, providing essential nutrients and hydration, but dried ones lack hydration benefits.
Pears are a high water content, hydrating snack for dogs, rich in copper, vitamins C and K, and fiber. However, share them with dogs, cut into bite-size chunks, and remove seeds.
