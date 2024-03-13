March 13, 2024

Foods To Prevent Fatty Liver

Turmeric aids bile production, which supports the liver detoxification process and prevents fat build-up in the body while restoring liver function.

Daily ginger consumption may protect against coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, cerebrovascular disease, and fatty liver disease.

Papaya can help reduce liver inflammation by inhibiting the overproduction and activity of proinflammatory cytokines generated in high fat-induced hepatic inflammation tissue.

Lemons are rich in antioxidants that help reduce damage of liver. It also contains compound called naringenin, which reduces liver inflammation associated with fatty liver disease.

Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, and peas are not only nutritionally dense foods but also contain resistant starches that help reduce fatty liver.

Avocados may help improve liver health. It also lowers blood lipids, or fats, and help prevent liver damage in people.

Compounds found in spinach and other leafy greens may help fight fatty liver disease. It also has high antioxidants and polyphenols and shows protective effects against liver diseases.

