January 28, 2024
Foods To Rely On For Optimal Eye Health
Carrots are known for being great for the eyes. Add it to your diet as juice or salad.
Source: Unsplash
Spinach and other leafy greens also keep your eyes healthy.
Source: Unsplash
Lean protein sources like chicken are a great option if you are a non-vegetarian.
Source: Unsplash
Boiled eggs can be a great addition to your diet if you want your eyes to remain healthy.
Source: Unsplash
Broccoli, as a part of soup, salad, or stir-fry is a healthy option too.
Source: Shutterstock