Republic Lifestyle Desk
Fresh vegetables To Whole Grains; Healthy Salads To Eat During Fasting
Black bean salad needs to layer sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze.
Combine sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil, dressed with olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt, and pepper, for a classic Italian Caprese salad.
Combine sliced cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, dill, parsley, feta cheese, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a refreshing cucumber salad.
Combine chickpeas, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, crumbled feta, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper for a refreshing and healthy salad.
Green Goddess Salad needs to combine cooked lentils, feta, red onion, cucumber, parsley, mint, olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper.
Combine roasted vegetables (sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, red onions, bell peppers, zucchini), mixed greens, goat cheese, herbs, and nuts, and toss with olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing.
Combine spinach, apple, grapes, and walnuts, whisk citrus vinaigrette ingredients, pour over mixture, toss, season with salt and pepper, top with feta cheese and mint (if using), and serve.
Combine tofu, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, bell pepper, and scallions, whisk soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, ginger, and red pepper flakes, and toss to serve.
Combine mixed greens, crumbled feta cheese, sliced Kalamata olives, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and a drizzle of Greek vinaigrette for a classic Greek salad.
