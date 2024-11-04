Republic Lifestyle Desk

From Kendall Jenner To Shanaya Kapoor, Streetstyle Fashion Ideas For Cool Girl Era

Kendall Jenner in a chic, minimalist street style featuring denim, black loafers and a white shirt over a matching-coloured T-shirt.

Gen Z fashion icon Shanaya Kapoor dons a brown striped cropped jacket and matching trousers, layering with a trench coat.

Source: Shanaya Kapoor

Fashion and beauty influencer Alanna Panday styles in her favourite pastel look featuring a boho chic co-ord set.  

Denim and boots always go together like bread and butter, Shanaya Kapoor's denim ensemble, paired with brown knee-length boots is a goal for the cool girl era.

Whether running an errand or heading to a last-minute meeting, channel a Miranda Kerr vibe with denim pants and a chic waistcoat, perfect for any occasion.

Looking for something stylish yet comfortable? Take a cue from Shanaya Kapoor's grey casual ensemble.

So simple, so trendy, style like Alia Bhatt when you're in a rush. Pick a denim and a white shirt, basic but never out of fashion.

Forever denim! Many celebrities have nailed denim looks but this one from Gen Z fashion icon Shanaya Kapoor is giving timeless.

Just these three pieces of articles can make you look like Kendall Jenner, denim, a white vest and a leather jacket, elevate your look with black sunglasses just like the supermodel.

Shanaya Kapoor’s fashion choices are all over the internet, and a bomber jacket is the go-to piece for a bomb look.

