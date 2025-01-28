From Sonam Kapoor To Jisoo: Best Dressed Celebs At Dior's Show During Paris Fashion Week 2025

Blackpink's Jisoo captivates her fans' hearts with her creative flair by artfully pairing a leather jacket with a sheer skirt and finishing the look with delicate accessories.
Sonam Kapoor's look for Dior's Haute Couture Show turned heads and sent fans into frenzy. The global brand ambassador of the brand stuns in an all-Dior ensemble.
Pamela Anderson arrives in a monochrome gray ensemble at Paris Fashion Week for Dior's show. Featuring a wide-leg trouser, draped jacket with long sleeves, she finished her chic look with a veil.
Who can style an iconic beaded fringe dress better than Anya Taylor-joy, she completed her look with loose hair and minimal makeup, sealed with confidence.
Jenna Ortega arrives in a more casual look, the actress stuns in a matching sleeveless jacket, and mini shorts, paired with sheer tights, a sporty leather bag, and cat-eye frames.
Venus Williams made a stunning appearance at Dior's show During Paris Fashion Week 2025.
Araya Alberta Hargate stuns in a vintage look at Dior's show During Paris Fashion Week 2025.
