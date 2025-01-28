Republic Lifestyle Desk

From Sonam Kapoor To Jisoo: Best Dressed Celebs At Dior's Show During Paris Fashion Week 2025

Blackpink's Jisoo captivates her fans' hearts with her creative flair by artfully pairing a leather jacket with a sheer skirt and finishing the look with delicate accessories.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's look for Dior's Haute Couture Show turned heads and sent fans into frenzy. The global brand ambassador of the brand stuns in an all-Dior ensemble.

Source: Instagram

Pamela Anderson arrives in a monochrome gray ensemble at Paris Fashion Week for Dior's show. Featuring a wide-leg trouser, draped jacket with long sleeves, she finished her chic look with a veil.

Source: Screengrab/Instagram

Who can style an iconic beaded fringe dress better than Anya Taylor-joy, she completed her look with loose hair and minimal makeup, sealed with confidence.

Source: Instagram

Jenna Ortega arrives in a more casual look, the actress stuns in a matching sleeveless jacket, and mini shorts, paired with sheer tights, a sporty leather bag, and cat-eye frames.

Source: Instagram

Venus Williams made a stunning appearance at Dior's show During Paris Fashion Week 2025.

Source: Instagram

Araya Alberta Hargate stuns in a vintage look at Dior's show During Paris Fashion Week 2025.

Source: Instagram

 Next Story