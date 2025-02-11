From Tungbhadra Riverbed To Rishikesh And Varanasi: Most Beautiful Riverbanks Of India

Rishikesh, nestled in Uttrakhand, is revered as the Yoga Capital of the World, where the serene Ganga River flows through its heart, harmonizing with chants and yoga practices.
Source: Freepik
The Tungabhadra River, formed by the confluence of Tunga and Bhadra, is a sacred river in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, famously mentioned in the Ramayana as Pampa River.
Source: Freepik
Varanasi boasts 88 ghats, riverfront steps along the Ganges, primarily used for bathing and puja ceremonies, with two ghats reserved for cremation rituals.
Source: Freepik
Vembanad Kol Wetland, a Ramsar Convention-recognized site, is a vital habitat for over 20,000 waterfowls and shrimp, showcasing its ecological significance and biodiversity.
Source: Freepik
The Narmada River, India's 5th longest river, flows westward through Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, making it the longest river in the region and the largest in Madhya Pradesh.
Source: Freepik
The Jhelum River, originating at Verinag, flows through India's Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan's Azad Kashmir, forming the westernmost of the Punjab region's five major rivers.
Source: Freepik
The Beas river marked the eastern limit of Alexander the Great's conquests in 326 BC, where his troops mutinied, refusing to advance further into India.
Source: Freepik