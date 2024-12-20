Frozen Lakes In India You Didn't Know About

Tsomgo Lake: Situated in Sikkim, Tsomgo Lake is set at an altitude of 3,753 m above sea level, experience an extraordinary sighting of the lake during the peak winter season.
Suraj Tal Lake: Located in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, Suraj Tal is the third-highest lake in India with a record of 4890 m above sea level.
Chandratal Lake: Another astonishing frozen lake from the ‘Land of the Brave’ is Chandratal Lake which is also known as the ‘Moon Lake’, due to its crescent shape like the moon.
Hemkund Lake: Nestled in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Hemkund Lake is set at an altitude of 4,632 m above sea level. It is a sacred lake for the Sikh community.
Pangong Lake: The stunning Pangong Lake nestles in Leh Ladakh. One fun fact about this iconic lake is that being a saltwater lake, during the peak winter months it freezes.
Dal Lake: One of the most sought-after destinations in India, Dal Lake in Kashmir becomes frozen during winter months. The Shikara ride through the frozen lake is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Sela Lake: A popular destination for snow lovers, Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh gets frozen during the winter month. The lake is accessible through the Sela pass.
