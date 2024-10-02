Republic Lifestyle Desk
Gandhi Jayanti 2024: History, Significance And Interesting Facts About The National Holiday
Mahatma Gandhi, born in 1869, played a pivotal role in India's independence struggle, leading non-violent protests against British rule, leading to India's 1947 independence through Satyagraha.
Source: Freepik
Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday established in 1948, honours Mahatma Gandhi's life and promotes peace and harmony.
Source: Freepik
Significance: Gandhi Jayanti is a day to honour Bapu's teachings, protect India, and uphold the nation Gandhi and other freedom fighters fought for, reminding us of peaceful resistance and justice.
Source: Freepik
Gandhi Jayanti celebrations feature cultural programs, remembrance ceremonies, and educational activities, including visits to Raj Ghat, debates, film screenings, and fancy dress competitions.
Source: Freepik
Facts: Gandhi's principle of non-violence was not limited to physical acts. It also included thoughts and words.
Source: Freepik
Facts: Gandhi led a simple life, often making his own clothes, cleaning his surroundings, and urging others to adopt the same lifestyle.
Source: Freepik
Facts: Mahatma Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times but never received the award.
Source: Freepik
Gandhi's first name was Mohandas, not Mahatma. Pranjivan Mehta first referred to him as Mahatma in 1909, decades before his global renown.
Source: Pexels
In 1883, Gandhi married Kasturbai Kapadia at thirteen, a simple, arranged marriage. They had four children, with the first child dying young. The couple had no formal education.
Source: Freepik
Gandhi, a Victorian gentleman, arrived in London during the Jack the Ripper killings in 1888. He joined the Vegetarian Society, took dancing lessons, and served on the executive committee.
Source: Freepik