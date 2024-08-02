Republic Lifestyle Desk
Gangani To Laitlum: Must-Visit Canyons In India
Bhedaghat is renowned for its high marble rocks, Narmada River valley, and Dhuandhar Falls, a stunning waterfall with a smoke-like appearance.
Source: Tripadvisor
The Shilabati River, a natural feature surrounded by hills, has created stunning geological structures, attracting visitors from across the state.
Tourists flock to the snow-capped mountains, pleasant weather, sparkling Zanskar water bodies, and lush landscape, 105 km from Leh, for adventure sports like trekking, paragliding, and water rafting.
Laitlum Canyons, located 45 km from Shillong, offers breathtaking views of Meghalaya, aptly named after the end of the world or hills.
Gandikota, also known as the "Grand Canyon of India," is a stunning natural wonder in Andhra Pradesh, a must-see destination for adventure enthusiasts.
Chambal, once feared for its ravines ruled by dacoits, was home to India's Bandit Queen, Phoolan Devi.
Kanakund Canyon, situated in the Narmada Valley of Gujarat, India, is a picturesque gorge carved by the Narmada River, featuring lush green forests, sparkling waterfalls, and ancient temples.
