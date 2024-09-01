Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ganpati 2024: Unique Rituals Performed Across India
Lord Ganapati, also known as Lord Ganesha, is a revered Hindu deity believed to grant fortune, prosperity, and wisdom, removing obstacles on the path to success.
Hindu festivals continue to be celebrated with great enthusiasm, showcasing the lasting impact of devotion. There are series of unique rituals to follow.
On Ganesh Chaturthi's first day, avoiding the Moon is a popular tradition, as it creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank, a false accusation of theft.
The festival features devotional songs, dance, fasting, house decoration, crackers, bathing, new clothes, and worship of Lord Ganesha, with idols bathed, covered, and adorned with sandalwood paste.
Modak, a popular festival delicacy filled with rice, jaggery, coconuts, and fruits, is the main prasad offered to Lord Ganesha, along with other essential Puja delicacies.
Ganesha Chaturthi Puja involves sixteen rituals and Purana Mantras, with devotees chanting popular mantras like 'Ganesha Shubh Labh Mantra', 'Ganesha Gayatri Mantra', and 'Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra.
Visarjan Ganesh Chaturthi rituals conclude with aarti of Lord Ganesha, lit with a cotton wick-dipped earthen lamp. On the 11th day, devotees bid adieu Ganesha's idols, accompanied by long processions.
